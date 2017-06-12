Old Hildebran School will be demolished but historic tower saved

Hildebran town officials have given the go-ahead to demolition crews to begin tearing down the old Hildebran School building that has been the focus of controversy for more than two years.

The Town Council first approved the demolition in January of 2015. The building was in disrepair, infested with bats, and there was asbestos and other hazardous materials inside. Renovating the building would cost millions.

Citizen groups, however, successfully blocked the demolition by filing a lawsuit. But before the matter could be resolved legally, a fire gutted most of the old section of the building. Investigators still have not determined how the fire started, but the end result was that the building could not be fixed.

The lawsuit remained in process until last month. That is when the suit was dropped and an agreement was reached with officials.

Demolition will move forward, but contractors would make every effort to save the historic tower on the structure as well as a stairwell and breezeway. Mayor Virginia Cook says once demolition is completed, it will be up to the citizen groups to decide what to do with the remaining structures and how to pay for whatever work they want done.

Officials say a park project is under consideration for the site, but nothing has been finalized.

Acting Town Administrator Thomas Drum said the issue about starting demolition soon became one of safety. Leaving the structure as it is was risky, he said.

"Something could fall, and you never know when a teenager or someone might be curious and go inside the building."

Demolition work could begin in the next week with asbestos removal taking the initial priority. Officials say the project should be complete sometime this summer.

