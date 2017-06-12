Deal reached to tear down old school building in Hildebran

A deal has been struck to tear down the old school building in Hildebran.

About a year and a half ago, the town council voted to tear the structure down, deeming it to be unsafe and too costly to renovate. That sparked a controversy that led to a lawsuit and the town put the demolition on hold.

While on hold, the building went up in flames.

The town has decided it is a safety hazard and the building will have to come down. But, crews are going to try and save the symbolic tower and breezeway.

The Hildebran High School has not been in use for decades, except for a few businesses that opened there but later moved.

Construction is expected to begin in the next week or so.

