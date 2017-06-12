Mooresville man convicted on drug trafficking charges

A Mooresville man was convicted on drug trafficking charges Friday.

The Rowan County District Attorney's Office says Ibn Khalif Thompson was convicted on nine counts of felony trafficking in opium, heroin, felony conspiracy to traffick in opium/heroin, felony sell/deliver schedule III controlled substance and felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance.

Detectives say an undercover detective met with Thompson on Nov. 13, Dec.3, and May 21. The detective says he purchased multiple painkillers each time.

Thompson was sentenced to between 70 and 93 months in prison. He was also ordered to pay a $50,000 fine.

