Rain postpones Florida-Wake Forest game until Monday

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) - The Florida-Wake Forest game has been postponed until Monday because of rain.

The second game of the best-of-three super regional was called at 7:50 p.m. Sunday, with the Demon Deacons leading 5-4 in the bottom of the fifth inning. The Gators won the series opener in extra innings Saturday night, after a nearly four-hour rain delay.

The game will resume at 1:04 p.m. Monday, and if necessary, a deciding game would be played 55 minutes after the conclusion of Game 2. The series winner will advance to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Gators are trying to advance to Omaha for the third consecutive year and the sixth time in eight seasons.

