Toyota of N Charlotte's best new cars for grads!

All of your determination and hard work has paid off. You’re finally able to walk across the stage and grab that diploma. There’s no better way to reward yourself than with a new car from Toyota of N Charlotte. We’ve put together a list of some of the best new cars we have available, and the best part? They’re all eligible for our grad rebate!

Stylish and fuel efficient new cars

Something you might be looking into when buying a new car is how fuel efficient it is. Don’t worry, our N Charlotte dealership has plenty of new cars to choose from in that are more than just fuel efficient. We know you want to stay stylish as well. Here are some of our best models:

The 2017 Toyota Camry. It’s not one of the best-selling cars in the country for no reason. With a fuel efficiency of 34 mpg in the city and 33 mpg on the highway, it’s a sporty and bold option for those hoping to decrease the size of their carbon footprint.

The 2017 Toyota Corolla. The Toyota Corolla has been sold for 50 years, and it’s not going to stop anytime soon. The 2017 model comes equipped with an updated exterior that demands attention from those who see it. It gets 28 mpg in the city and 36 mpg on the highway.

The 2017 Toyota Prius c. It’s the hybrid you know in love, in a compact size. The Toyota Prius c gets a spectacular 48 mpg in the city and 43 mpg on the highway. Bright exterior body color options can help you stand out even further.

The 2017 Toyota Yaris. This new car is sure to stand out from the rest of the crowd. The Toyota Yaris was designed with a European aesthetic, making it quite the chic N Charlotte ride. It comes with intelligently designed storage compartments and gets 30 mpg in the city and 34 mpg on the highway.

New N Charlotte cars to go on any adventure

There’ll be times where you’ll want to escape the city and flee to a less populated area. For those times where you want to strap on a pair of hiking boots, these new cars at Toyota of N Charlotte will be there for you.

The 2017 Toyota RAV4. The Toyota RAV4 joins together capability and style. This SUV of N Charlotte is perfect for any new grad who wants convenience features and technology features in addition to utility out of their new car.

The 2017 Toyota Tacoma. The perfect sized truck to be able to go on spur of the moment camping trips and still be able to find parking in the city when you return. The Tacoma offers off-road capabilities and has the ability to tow.

Checking out any of these new cars is as easy as scheduling a test drive by calling us at (888)883-3797. We’re located at 13429 Statesville Road Exit 23 off I-77 in Huntersville.