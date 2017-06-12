The Hot Summer Sales Event is here at Toyota of N Charlotte!

If you’re looking for a new Toyota or used car at a great price, you’re in luck! The Hot Summer Sales Event has begun at Toyota of N Charlotte. Whether you’re looking for a sizzling lease deal on some of our most popular Toyota models or an amazing deal on a used car, this is the event for you! Find a new ride this summer with our limited time deals!

Find a new Toyota during the Hot Summer Sales Event

Are you looking for a new Toyota to take on your summer journeys? You’ll love the offers we have at Toyota of N Charlotte during the Hot Summer Sales Event! With the amount of money you’re saving, you’ll be able to get one more souvenir to remind you of your amazing summer. Some of our new Toyota lease deals include:

A new 2017 Toyota Camry SE (Stk#: 7250347) for only $199/mo** that will demand respect with its bold exterior and sporty interior. Features of the Toyota Camry include a sport mesh front grille and a powered moonroof.

that will demand respect with its bold exterior and sporty interior. Features of the Toyota Camry include a sport mesh front grille and a powered moonroof. A new 2017 Toyota Tacoma SR5 DBL Cab (Stk#: 7710116 for only $199/mo** that is perfect for those wanting a powerful vehicle. The Tacoma comes with features such as a multi information display and CRAWL control for off road capabilities.

that is perfect for those wanting a powerful vehicle. The Tacoma comes with features such as a multi information display and CRAWL control for off road capabilities. A new 2017 Toyota Corolla LE (Stk#: 7180219) for only $149/mo** that will prove why it is the bestselling car in the world. The Corolla comes equipped with Standard Toyota Safety Sense™ P (TSS-P) and an integrated backup camera.

that will prove why it is the bestselling car in the world. The Corolla comes equipped with Standard Toyota Safety Sense™ P (TSS-P) and an integrated backup camera. A new 2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE (Stk#: 7440307) for only $199/mo** that will impress you with all its Toyota safety and technology features. Some of these features include Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection (PCS w/PD) and heated front seats.

No matter what your budget or what kind of new Toyota you’re looking for, you’ll find it at the Hot Summer Sales Event at our N Charlotte dealership.

Buckle up in a N Charlotte used car

Perhaps you’re not interested in something with that new car smell. During the Hot Summer Sales Event you’ll be able to find smoking offers on preowned cars at Toyota of N Charlotte like:

A used 2016 Toyota Camry LE (Stk#: P4522) for just $14,988*

A used 2016 Toyota RAV4 XLE (Stk#: 7250202A) for just $18,988*

A used 2016 Toyota Corolla LE (Stk#: P4521) for just $11,988*

And more! Our dealership’s used car inventory includes vehicles from multiple makes and models. So if you don’t see yourself behind the wheel of a used Toyota, we have vehicles in stock from automakers such as Ford, Chevy, Nissan, and more!

So what are you waiting for? The Hot Summer Sales Event won’t be here for long! Visit today to take advantage of our amazing deals. Toyota of N Charlotte is located at 13429 Statesville Road, which you can reach by taking Exit 23 off I-77 in Huntersville.

New 2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE Model (4440) Stock #: 7440307

“Advertised lease” for $199/mo for 36 months plus sales tax, other taxes, tag, registration, tag agency/electronic filing fee, and government fees. $4,199 due at signing, includes $3,300.93 down payment, $698.50 dealer fee and $199 first month’s payment. Option to purchase at lease end $20,314.80. Excess mileage at $0.18 per mile over 12,000 miles per year. Total lease payments of $7,184.52. $0 security deposit. $350 disposition fee at lease end. Closed end lease on approved credit through S.E.T.F. , min 720 Beacon score. Good through 07/04/17.

New 2017 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab SR5 V6 Model (7146) Stock#: 7710116

“Advertised lease” for $199/mo for 36 months plus sales tax, other taxes, tag, registration, tag agency/electronic filing fee, and government fees. $4,299.55 due at signing, includes $3,401.50 down payment, $698.50 dealer fee and $199 first payment. Option to purchase at lease end $24,577.80. Excess mileage at $0.18 per mile over 12,000 miles per year. Total lease payments of $7,183.80. $0 security deposit. $350 disposition fee at lease end. Closed end lease on approved credit through S.E.T.F. , min 720 Beacon score. Good through 07/04/17.

New 2017 Toyota Corolla LE Model (1852) Stock #: 7180219

“Advertised lease” for $149/mo for 36 months plus sales tax, other taxes, tag, registration, tag agency/electronic filing fee, and government fees. $3,799 due at signing, includes $2,951.50 down payment, $698.50 dealer fee and $149 first month’s payment. Option to purchase at lease end $13,084.50. Excess mileage at $0.18 per mile over 12,000 miles per year. Total lease payments of $5,364. $0 security deposit. $350 disposition fee at lease end. Closed end lease on approved credit through S.E.T.F. , min 720 Beacon score. Good through 07/04/17.

New 2017 Toyota Camry SE Model (2546) Stock #: 7250347

“Advertised lease” for $199/mo for 36 months plus sales tax, other taxes, tag, registration, tag agency/electronic filing fee, and government fees. $3,419 due at signing, includes $2,520.85 down payment, $698.50 dealer fee and $199 first month’s payment. Option to purchase at lease end $14,590.70. Excess mileage at .18 per mile over 12,000 miles per year. Total lease payments of $7,164. $0 security deposit. $350 disposition fee at lease end. Closed end lease on approved credit through S.E.T.F. , min 720 Beacon score. Good through 07/04/17.

General Disclosure

All advertised vehicle prices exclude tax, tag, registration, title, and $698.50 dealer fee (Administrative Fee of $698.50). In order to provide the highest quality service to our customers, this dealership charges an Administrative Fee in the amount of $698.50 in connection with the advertised sale or lease of a motor vehicle. Customers elect special APR programs or S.E.T. cash back when available. Advertised prices are not applicable on lease vehicles. Advertised prices cannot be used in conjunction with special APR programs. Down payments and APRs will vary. All vehicles subject to prior sale. Prices good through July 4, 2017. Negative equity on trades can affect savings/credit approvals. Pre-owned vehicles may be subject to factory recalls. Go to NHTSA's website to search by VIN# at www.safercar.gov.