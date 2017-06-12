Serious crash blocks road in Rowan County

A serious crash in Rowan County blocked part of West Jake Alexander Boulevard for a time Monday morning.

Rowan County Emergency Services posted photos of the crash, which happened in the 1000 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard.

There's no word on injuries or what caused the crash.

It appears at least one vehicle involved was a gray two-door car.

Officials advised commuters to seek an alternate route.

