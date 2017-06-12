Police: Drunk driver going more than 100 mph causes three car crash in Salisbury

A drunk driver going more than 100 miles an hour caused a crash that injured three people and shut down part of Jake Alexander Boulevard in Salisbury for more than an hour on Monday morning, according to police.

Rowan County Emergency Services posted photos of the crash, which happened at approximately 6:30 am in the 1000 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard near the new location of Zaxby's and the Jimmy Cleans car wash.

According to police, Abraham Teya Morris, 43, of Pinewood Avenue in Salisbury, was driving north on Jake Alexander at more than 100 miles an hour when he crossed the center line and hit another car nearly head-on.

The 2004 Honda being driven by Morris hit the car being driven by Kendra Whitaker. Whitaker was pinned in her car for more than hour as rescue crews worked to free her.

A medical helicopter landed on Jake Alexander Boulevard and took Whitaker to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where she was in surgery on Monday afternoon.

After the Honda being driven by Morris struck Whitaker's car, Whitaker's car hit a third vehicle. That car was a 2014 Mazda driven by Laurie Tweed of Kannapolis. Tweed was treated and released from CMC-Northeast.

Morris, who has a prior DWI conviction from 2014, was charged with DWI, driving with a revoked license, and crossing the center line. Morris was taken to the hospital but there is no word on his condition.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.