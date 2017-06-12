Bethlehem Baptist getting new home nearly two years after massive fire

A church destroyed in Taylorsville nearly two years ago is opening a new facility.

Around 375 people celebrated the groundbreaking for new facilities at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday.

The church lost two-thirds of its facilities due to what fire officials believe was multiple lightning strikes on July 18, 2015.

The fire at Bethlehem Baptist Church, located on Highway 127, destroyed the church's sanctuary and flames could be seen shooting out of the side of the church and engulfing the church's steeple.

PREVIOUS: Massive Alexander Co. church fire started by lightning

The church released the following details about the new project, which will include a worship center, educational space and family life center:

The new facility includes a new 9,000+ square foot Sanctuary that seats approximately 498 on the main floor. Seating for another 98 in the second level balcony and room for approximately 50 on the 900 square foot stage. The unique design of the sanctuary ensures that there is not a bad seat in the house.

The new Baptistry will have restrooms and accommodations for dressing, and a new Prayer Room will have a dramatic view of the glass windows that help to form the cross in the front tower.

The new Narthex flows into the new centralized Welcome Center with a large Information Counter and a large Coffee Bar for members and guests.

The new 6,300 square foot Family Life Center will accommodate an 85' x 46' basketball court and a full-size volleyball court. There will be a 600+ square foot Commercial Grade Kitchen and a large storage area for tables and chairs. The space will accommodate approximately 300+ for dining.

The new facility includes a two-story educational space with nearly 20,000 square feet of Administrative and Classroom space. A covered drive area allows for a protected area for the pick-up and drop-off of members and guests.

A new entryway from the back parking area provides a central accessible entry for everyone. The new entry provides an elevator and stairway accessible to all floors both new and existing. It also provides a link from the new facility to the existing education and fellowship space. The second floor of the entry provides a 330 square foot lounge area filled with natural light.

Multiple classrooms on the first level have exterior access with outdoor fenced play area.

The new facility will have a new site entry from a stoplight at the existing intersection of NC Highway 127 and Teague Town Road.

“Our community has been amazing,” says pastor Dr. Wayne Caviness. "To each individual, business, organization, and church family who has reached out in any way through this challenging time…WE ARE TRULY GRATEFUL.”

Members of the community said losing the church was sad, but reiterated that church is only a building, the real soul behind the building lies in its members.

No one was injured in the fire, according to officials.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.