Coal ash film featuring local residents to be presented in Salisbury

Ahead of its release on the National Geographic Channel on June 25, Yadkin Riverkeeper, Sierra Club, and local residents from the Salisbury area will host a free screening of the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival documentary, FROM THE ASHES, produced by Michael Bonfiglio of RadicalMedia in partnership with Bloomberg Philanthropies, according to a press release.

The film features residents and experts from communities impacted by coal power from North Carolina to Montana.

The screening takes place on Thursday, June 15, at 6:30PM at the Norvell Theatre, 135 E. Fisher St., in Salisbury. No ticket is needed; seating is first come, first served. Doors open at 6:00PM.

“The Dukeville community is part of this national story about the impacts of coal,” said Deborah Graham, Dukeville resident, “It was important that this film, which features Dukeville residents, was shown here in Salisbury.”

The film focuses on how changes in the coal industry impact local communities, from coal miners in Appalachia to families impacted by air pollution caused by coal power plants in Dallas and families around the Buck Steam Station in Dukeville, who received letters from the state of North Carolina in April 2015 warning them not to drink their water.

State officials tested wells near Duke’s power plants in early 2015 and found hundreds with contaminants that might come from ash. Health officials advised homeowners not to drink their water before reversing course a year later.

The statewide screening tour aims to educate citizens on these issues and provides opportunities for interested individuals to get involved in local organizing.

“Our country’s leaders owe it to these communities to support a transition to clean energy by making sure coal industry workers and their families continue to have financial stability, education and training opportunities, and that they receive the healthcare and pension benefits they’ve earned through their years of service,” said David Rogers, representative for the Sierra Club’s Beyond Coal campaign in North Carolina. “It’s also critical that funds be made available to clean up the dirty legacy of toxic sites that still remain and continue to pose significant environmental and public health threats.”

“We’re proud of the victory that the Dukeville community won,” said Will Scott, Yadkin Riverkeeper. “Duke has to clean up million tons of ash and run a waterline to their community. It’s a testament to what a small community can do, even against the country’s largest utility, to defend their right to clean water.”

In December, Duke Energy said that it would connect 702 homes and businesses near the coal ash ponds to municipal water lines. Those connections would be available to those property owners near the Charlotte area plants that include Allen on Lake Wylie, Marshall on Lake Norman and Buck on the Yadkin River in Rowan County.

According to Duke Energy, scientific data continue to show that coal ash basins are not impacting neighbors’ wells, including a recent Duke University study that confirms hexavalent chromium is naturally occurring across the region and not originating from ash basins.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.