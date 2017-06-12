School principals battle it out at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Fans excited for the Bojangles’ Summer Shootout will be treated to wrecker racing, area principal school bus racing and a double dose of Legend Car and Bandolero action Monday and Tuesday on Charlotte Motor Speedway’s frontstretch quarter-mile.

The opening chapter of family-friendly entertainment at the Bojangles’ Summer Shootout includes a wrecker race on Monday to lead up to Tuesday’s showdown for the title of “Head of Class.” Harrisburg Elementary Principal Tonya Williams claimed the championship belt in last year’s battle of the buses, but she’ll face stiff competition in Tuesday’s tutor tussle.

This year’s field includes:

Tonya Williams, Harrisburg Elementary

Tim Farrar, Mount Pleasant Middle

Dustin Shoe, C.C. Griffin Middle

Charlie Copeland, David Cox Road Elementary

Darin Roberts, Carl A. Furr Elementary

Erika Hedgepeth, United Community School

“I’m very excited about this year’s bus race,” Williams said. “The key to the win is truly the luck of whoever wins the pole. You’ve got to get out front and stay there.”

Getting out front hasn’t been much of a challenge for Darin Roberts. Carl A. Furr Elementary School’s principal is a two-time winner of the school bus event.

“I'm looking forward to getting back to victory lane,” Roberts said. “It's been a few years since I last won the bus race and I am ready to reclaim my title.”

He'll have to go through Copeland, among others, to do so.

"David Cox Road Elementary jumped the county line to become the first Charlotte-Mecklenburg school to ever participate," Copeland said. "We are back in 2017 to dump Tonya Williams and Harrisburg Elementary after they won the belt last year. Our staff, students, and families are excited to be there on Tuesday night."

The Bojangles’ Summer Shootout features exhilarating short-track action among Legend Cars and Bandoleros chasing championships in the world’s ultimate grassroots racing experience. This year’s field includes more than 120 cars.

Gates open at 5 p.m. with racing beginning at approximately 7 p.m. on both nights.

TICKETS:

Single-day admission to the Bojangles’ Summer Shootout costs just $8 for adults and is FREE for children under 13. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 1-800-455-FANS (3267)

KEEP TRACK:

Fans can connect with Charlotte Motor Speedway by following on Twitter and Instagram or becoming a Facebook fan. Keep up with all the latest news and information with the Charlotte Motor Speedway mobile app.