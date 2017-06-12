Take 3 Episode 16: Ryan Blaney gets his 1st NASCAR Cup Series wi - | WBTV Charlotte

Take 3 Episode 16: Ryan Blaney gets his 1st NASCAR Cup Series win

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

On this week's episode of Take 3, Ashley, Delano and Nate talk about the Ryan Blaney's first NASCAR Cup Series win, the NBA Finals, Cam Newton's charity weekend, and the NCAA baseball tournament. 

Take 3 With WBTV Sports is a weekly sports show with Ashley Stroehlein, Delano Little, and Nate Wimberly.

Each week they'll debate the hottest sports topics in local and national sports, have exclusive interviews with some of Charlotte's local sports stars, and some of your favorite guests will join them in-studio to show you the best game day cocktails, food, and even sports fashion.

You can watch Take 3 With WBTV Sports exclusively on WBTV.com and on the WBTV Sports and News App.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Coal ash film featuring local residents to be presented in Salisbury

    Coal ash film featuring local residents to be presented in Salisbury

    Monday, June 12 2017 7:17 AM EDT2017-06-12 11:17:29 GMT
    Source: RadicalMediaSource: RadicalMedia

    Ahead of its release on the National Geographic Channel on June 25, Yadkin Riverkeeper, Sierra Club, and local residents from the Salisbury area will host a free screening of the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival documentary, FROM THE ASHES, produced by Michael Bonfiglio of RadicalMedia in partnership with Bloomberg Philanthropies, according to a press release.

    More >>

    Ahead of its release on the National Geographic Channel on June 25, Yadkin Riverkeeper, Sierra Club, and local residents from the Salisbury area will host a free screening of the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival documentary, FROM THE ASHES, produced by Michael Bonfiglio of RadicalMedia in partnership with Bloomberg Philanthropies, according to a press release.

    More >>

  • Art exhibit to raise awareness for PTSD

    Art exhibit to raise awareness for PTSD

    Monday, June 12 2017 6:58 AM EDT2017-06-12 10:58:02 GMT
    Source: US ArmySource: US Army

    Veterans and survivors of trauma are invited to submit art work for the fourth annual Expressions of PTSD art exhibit, which will be on display Wednesday, June 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Salisbury VA Medical Center. 

    More >>

    Veterans and survivors of trauma are invited to submit art work for the fourth annual Expressions of PTSD art exhibit, which will be on display Wednesday, June 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Salisbury VA Medical Center. 

    More >>

  • Man missing from Charlotte retirement facility found safe

    Man missing from Charlotte retirement facility found safe

    Monday, June 12 2017 5:46 AM EDT2017-06-12 09:46:28 GMT
    Brown (Source: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)Brown (Source: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)

    Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say 73-year-old Robert Brown was reported missing from the Aldersgate Retirement Facility on Shamrock Drive around 9:20 p.m. Sunday.

    More >>

    Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say 73-year-old Robert Brown was reported missing from the Aldersgate Retirement Facility on Shamrock Drive around 9:20 p.m. Sunday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly