Man missing from Charlotte retirement facility found safe

A missing Charlotte man was found safe early Monday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say 73-year-old Robert Brown was reported missing from the Aldersgate Retirement Facility on Shamrock Drive around 9:20 p.m. Sunday.

Brown suffers from cognitive issues and there was some concern for his wellbeing. Police believe he left the retirement facility in a golf cart around 11 a.m. Sunday. The golf cart was later found around 2:45 a.m. Monday at a business on East W.T. Harris Boulevard at Idlewild Road.

At 3:10 a.m., Brown was found unharmed on Mason Wallace Drive, police say.

