Man missing from Charlotte retirement facility found safe - | WBTV Charlotte

Man missing from Charlotte retirement facility found safe

Brown (Source: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department) Brown (Source: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A missing Charlotte man was found safe early Monday morning. 

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say 73-year-old Robert Brown was reported missing from the Aldersgate Retirement Facility on Shamrock Drive around 9:20 p.m. Sunday.

Brown suffers from cognitive issues and there was some concern for his wellbeing. Police believe he left the retirement facility in a golf cart around 11 a.m. Sunday. The golf cart was later found around 2:45 a.m. Monday at a business on East W.T. Harris Boulevard at Idlewild Road. 

At 3:10 a.m., Brown was found unharmed on Mason Wallace Drive, police say. 

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Coal ash film featuring local residents to be presented in Salisbury

    Coal ash film featuring local residents to be presented in Salisbury

    Monday, June 12 2017 7:17 AM EDT2017-06-12 11:17:29 GMT
    Source: RadicalMediaSource: RadicalMedia

    Ahead of its release on the National Geographic Channel on June 25, Yadkin Riverkeeper, Sierra Club, and local residents from the Salisbury area will host a free screening of the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival documentary, FROM THE ASHES, produced by Michael Bonfiglio of RadicalMedia in partnership with Bloomberg Philanthropies, according to a press release.

    More >>

    Ahead of its release on the National Geographic Channel on June 25, Yadkin Riverkeeper, Sierra Club, and local residents from the Salisbury area will host a free screening of the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival documentary, FROM THE ASHES, produced by Michael Bonfiglio of RadicalMedia in partnership with Bloomberg Philanthropies, according to a press release.

    More >>

  • Art exhibit to raise awareness for PTSD

    Art exhibit to raise awareness for PTSD

    Monday, June 12 2017 6:58 AM EDT2017-06-12 10:58:02 GMT
    Source: US ArmySource: US Army

    Veterans and survivors of trauma are invited to submit art work for the fourth annual Expressions of PTSD art exhibit, which will be on display Wednesday, June 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Salisbury VA Medical Center. 

    More >>

    Veterans and survivors of trauma are invited to submit art work for the fourth annual Expressions of PTSD art exhibit, which will be on display Wednesday, June 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Salisbury VA Medical Center. 

    More >>

  • Man missing from Charlotte retirement facility found safe

    Man missing from Charlotte retirement facility found safe

    Monday, June 12 2017 5:46 AM EDT2017-06-12 09:46:28 GMT
    Brown (Source: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)Brown (Source: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)

    Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say 73-year-old Robert Brown was reported missing from the Aldersgate Retirement Facility on Shamrock Drive around 9:20 p.m. Sunday.

    More >>

    Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say 73-year-old Robert Brown was reported missing from the Aldersgate Retirement Facility on Shamrock Drive around 9:20 p.m. Sunday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly