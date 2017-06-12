Man injured in Stanley mobile home fire - | WBTV Charlotte

Man injured in Stanley mobile home fire

(Micah Smith | WBTV) (Micah Smith | WBTV)
STANLEY, NC (WBTV) -

One person was injured in a mobile home fire in Stanley early Monday morning. 

The fire broke out at a home off of Landau Circle. The Alexis Volunteer Fire Department says the homeowner was cooking something in the microwave when it caught fire, spreading the flames to the kitchen cabinets. 

The homeowner went to the hospital with minor injuries to his hands. 

Multiple fire departments responded. 

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved. 

