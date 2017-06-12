Man injured in Stanley mobile home fire

Ahead of its release on the National Geographic Channel on June 25, Yadkin Riverkeeper, Sierra Club, and local residents from the Salisbury area will host a free screening of the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival documentary, FROM THE ASHES, produced by Michael Bonfiglio of RadicalMedia in partnership with Bloomberg Philanthropies, according to a press release.More >>
Ahead of its release on the National Geographic Channel on June 25, Yadkin Riverkeeper, Sierra Club, and local residents from the Salisbury area will host a free screening of the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival documentary, FROM THE ASHES, produced by Michael Bonfiglio of RadicalMedia in partnership with Bloomberg Philanthropies, according to a press release.More >>
Veterans and survivors of trauma are invited to submit art work for the fourth annual Expressions of PTSD art exhibit, which will be on display Wednesday, June 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Salisbury VA Medical Center.More >>
Veterans and survivors of trauma are invited to submit art work for the fourth annual Expressions of PTSD art exhibit, which will be on display Wednesday, June 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Salisbury VA Medical Center.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say 73-year-old Robert Brown was reported missing from the Aldersgate Retirement Facility on Shamrock Drive around 9:20 p.m. Sunday.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say 73-year-old Robert Brown was reported missing from the Aldersgate Retirement Facility on Shamrock Drive around 9:20 p.m. Sunday.More >>
The fire broke out at a home off of Landau Circle.More >>
The fire broke out at a home off of Landau Circle.More >>