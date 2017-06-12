Local mother loses arm in shark attack

Good morning. It's Monday, June 12. This is Christine Sperow in the WBTV Newsroom. Hope you had a good weekend! I'm just sending you this quick note so you get a first look at the stories we're talking about now on WBTV News This Morning. We're live from 4:30-9:00 a.m. on WBTV and Bounce TV.

"I was face to face with the shark and he had my arm in his mouth." That is the terrifying recount from a Concord mother describing her encounter with a shark during a trip to the Bahamas. Tiffany Johnson survived but lost her arm. She sits down with WBTV and bravely talks about what happened in those moments. WBTV's Micah Smith will have more from the interview live at 5:30 a.m.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department has been saying for some time now they need more officers on the streets. Today the Charlotte City Council will vote on the budget for the next fiscal year and it will impact whether they get what they need to keep you and your family safe each day. We're telling you what to expect when council is in session tonight.

TODAY: Last week it was James Comey. Today Attorney General Jeff Sessions will appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee as it investigates alleged Russian meddling in the presidential election.

The Carolina Brotherhood is set to begin a 625 mile bike ride today across two states. The ride honors emergency workers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

Have you tried this yet?? Renting someone's home through a home sharing site? Now, the choices go well beyond location, price and style. Some rental sites now offer a resort experience, others are popping up to cater to specific demographics.

WEATHER ALERT: The humidity is back! We're on the way to hitting the 90 degree marks this week. You'll want to make sure you're prepared for the day and the rest of the week. Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases is breaking down the forecast.

Turn us on now. We'll get you out the door for the morning!

Christine