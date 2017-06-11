Woman loses arm in brutal shark attack, credits only God for her survival

The only reason Tiffany Johnson agreed to do an interview was to tell people why she’s alive today.

She'll be the first to say she shouldn't be here after a shark brutally attacked her while snorkeling in the Bahamas last week.

“I felt a bump and I look over and I was face to face with the shark. And he had my arm in his mouth,” she said.

The moments that followed seem like they're straight out of a Hollywood movie.

“I went to yank back my arm and that’s when he latched down harder and we started to struggle,” she said.

The attack happened fast In blue waters near Nassau where a shark had never been seen before. But Tiffany's eyes saw it in slow motion.

“I remember just pulling my arm out and just looking at it and seeing that it was just this mangled stump and I just threw off my snorkel mask and I just screamed help me, help me, Jesus,” she said.

Tiffany’s husband, James, was in the boat 20 feet away. He jumped in when he heard her scream and saw the water around her turn blood red.

“I was just praying the whole time that the shark wasn’t following us,” he said.

Somehow, the 32-year-old mother of three said she didn't for a second think her life was over.

“I had this supernatural, God given strength that just rose up within me. And I had this determination and thinking this is not the end for me. I’m not going to die here. He’s not going to take my life. I’m not going to allow it to,” Tiffany said.

She didn’t. But as you can tell, Tiffany hardly credits herself. Instead, an unshakeable faith that was tested while she was being rushed back to shore.

“I prayed for my kids and I prayed for the doctors that would be touching my arm and I even prayed that God would use this for his glory,” she said.

In seven days, she’s endured three surgeries. One in the Bahamas and two at CMC in Charlotte. But she isn’t quick to mention what’s missing.

“Who cares about a limb? It’s a limb and I’m here,” Tiffany said.

Instead, she looks to all the reason why she shouldn’t be here and what to do with her second chance.

“If you really listen to this story you will realize there really is no other explanation but God,” she said.

They believe it was a Tiger Shark that attacked Tiffany. She’ll soon be fitted with a prosthetic.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help the couple, which you can find here.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.