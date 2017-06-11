CHARLOTTE KNIGHTS: Knights Drop Finale In Gwinnett

(LAWRENCEVILLE, GA) -- The Charlotte Knights dropped the finale of their four-game series to the Gwinnett Braves by a score of 5-0 on Sunday afternoon from Coolray Field in Lawrenceville, GA. The Knights went 1-3 on the four-game road trip.



Chicago White Sox LHP Carlos Rodon (0-1, 9.82) made his first rehab start of the season with the Knights and allowed four runs on five hits over 3.2 innings pitched. Rodon, a product of N.C. State University, walked four and struck out three batters. He threw 84 pitches (44 for strikes) and was saddled with the loss in his second overall rehab start of the season. He started and lost game one of a doubleheader for the Winton-Salem Dash on June 5 (3.1 IP, 5 R, 5 ER).



Former Knights 1B/OF Matt Tuiasosopo continued his hot hitting against his former team. Tuiasosopo went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, one double, and one RBI on Sunday .Carlos Franco paced the offense with three hits and three RBIs. Gwinnett RHP Aaron Blair (4-3, 4.99) gave up just four hits over 6.1 shutout innings to earn the win.



Offensively, the Knights managed just four hits on the evening. Outfielder Jacob May went 1-for-3 with a stolen base.



The Knights will have an off day on Monday before returning home to BB&T Ballpark to open a six-game homestand on Tuesday. Chicago White Sox RHP James Shields will get the start on Tuesday as he makes his third rehab appearance with the Knights this season. Tuesday’s game features a special “Women in Baseball” Tribute. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. for the 7:05 p.m. game. Pre-game radio coverage will begin at 6:50 p.m. on ESPN Charlotte (730 AM) and CharlotteKnights.com. The “Voice of the Charlotte Knights” Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call for all of the action.



