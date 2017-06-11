Police: Teen killed in Union County shooting

A 17-year-old was killed in a shooting in Monroe Sunday evening, officers said.

According to Monroe police, the shooting occurred around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Hough Street and Everette Street.

The teen has been identified as Kalique Farmer. Police said Farmer didn't live in the area where the shooting happened, but believe Farmer was in the neighborhood for a cookout.

Officers believe more than one gun was used in the shooting. Police said no arrests have been made.

No other information has been released.

