49ers Add Prep Standout Forward Luka Vasic to the 2017-18 Roster

Charlotte 49ers men’s basketball coach Mark Price announces the addition of Connecticut’s Avon Old Farms School standout Luka Vasic, a 6-foot-7 forward, to the 49ers 2017-18 roster. This summer, Vasic, who is a native of Pirot, Serbia, will play for the Serbian U-20 national team in the European Championships in Greece.

“We are extremely excited to add Luka to our team,” Price said. “Luka brings a lot of size and length to the perimeter. He is a very exciting young player from Serbia who has a lot of potential. He is a very versatile player that is able to play several positions. We are thrilled to add him to our program.”

Last season, Vasic earned second-team All-New England honors after averaging 15.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.6 assists per game at Avon Old Farms.

Prior to playing at Avon Old Farms, he starred for the BC Pirot in the Serbian U-18 league. In 2016, he was named MVP of the Serbian U-18 league after averaging 25.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Vasic is ranked as the sixth best player in Connecticut and the 88th best power forward in the nation according to ESPN.com.

“I'm both really excited and elated to be a part of 49ers family and to be coached by one of the greatest players of all time, Mark Price, for the next four years,” Vasic said. “Charlotte is a great opportunity for me athletically and also academically”

Vasic joins a 49ers roster which features All-Conference USA guard Jon Davis, 2016 All-Conference USA freshman team selection guard Andrien White, guards Austin Ajukwa and Hudson Price and forward Najee Garvin.

Press release provided by the Charlotte 49ers athletic department