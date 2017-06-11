Pedestrian struck by vehicle, seriously injured in east Charlott - | WBTV Charlotte

Pedestrian struck by vehicle, seriously injured in east Charlotte

One person was seriously injured when they were struck by a vehicle in east Charlotte Sunday evening. 

The incident occurred just after 5 p.m. on Shamrock Drive and Maywood Drive. 

MEDIC said the victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. 

No other information has been released.

