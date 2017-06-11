Pedestrian struck by vehicle, seriously injured in east Charlotte

Harland Fletcher, a senior at Liberty High School in Brentwood, California, says the proudest achievement of his life was to wear his military uniform.More >>
Harland Fletcher, a senior at Liberty High School in Brentwood, California, says the proudest achievement of his life was to wear his military uniform.More >>
The incident occurred just after 5 p.m. on Shamrock Drive and Maywood Drive.More >>
The incident occurred just after 5 p.m. on Shamrock Drive and Maywood Drive.More >>
Three days after the latest in a flurry of homicides, Republican Kenny Smith ran an ad on social media saying “crime in Charlotte is out of control.”More >>
Three days after the latest in a flurry of homicides, Republican Kenny Smith ran an ad on social media saying “crime in Charlotte is out of control.”More >>
Romain Grosjen of the Kannapolis based Haas F1 race finished just outside of the points with an eleventh place finish at the Canadian Grand Prix Sunday at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal.More >>
Romain Grosjen of the Kannapolis based Haas F1 race finished just outside of the points with an eleventh place finish at the Canadian Grand Prix Sunday at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal.More >>
One person was injured and had to be rescued from the trails at the Whitewater Center Sunday afternoon, MEDIC said.More >>
One person was injured and had to be rescued from the trails at the Whitewater Center Sunday afternoon, MEDIC said.More >>