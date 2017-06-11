Kannapolis based F1 team finishes in the points at the Canadian Grand Prix

Romain Grosjen of the Kannapolis based Haas F1 race team finished in the points with a tenth place finish at the Canadian Grand Prix Sunday at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal.

Grosjean made up several positions after making a pit stop on lap one to have the car's front nose replaced after contact with Carlos Sainz, Jr.

Haas driver Kevin Magnussen posted a twelfth place finish.

The Canadian Grand Prix was won by Lewis Hamilton, who led every lap of the race. It is the third win of the season for Hamilton.

Next up is the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday, June 25.