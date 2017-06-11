MEDIC: Person seriously injured on Whitewater Center trails, "challenging rescue" ensued

One person was seriously injured and had to be rescued from the trails at the U.S. National Whitewater Center Sunday afternoon, MEDIC said.

The incident occurred around 12:11 p.m. in the 5000 block of Whitewater Center Parkway.

According to MEDIC, the person was deep in the trails so the rescue was "challenging."

MEDIC said the person has potentially life-threatening injuries. Officials called in a EMS chopper to help with the rescue, MEDIC said.

The person was airlifted to Carolinas Medical Center, MEDIC said.

Several fire departments were helping with the rescue.

No other information has been released.

