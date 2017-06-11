Crews have 'challenging rescue' after cyclist injured on remote trail

One person was seriously injured and had to be rescued from a remote trail in south Charlotte Sunday.

MEDIC said the incident occurred around 12:11 p.m. in the 4500 block of Park Road.

According to the West Mecklenburg Fire Department, a cyclist fell along the Carolina Thread Trail. MEDIC called the rescue "challenging" because the person was deep in the trails.

Early reports said the person was rescued from a trail in the Whitewater Center.

Firefighters said it took nearly a hour and a half to rescue the biker. Fire crews also described the rescue as "very challenging."

Crews said it was approximately a two-mile hike before they could reach the victim.

The cyclist has life-threatening injuries, according to fire officials.

An EMS chopper helped with the rescue. MEDIC says the cyclist was airlifted to Carolinas Medical Center.

