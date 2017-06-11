Biker seriously injured on Whitewater Center trails, "challengi - | WBTV Charlotte

Biker seriously injured on Whitewater Center trails, "challenging rescue" ensued

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

One person was seriously injured and had to be rescued from the trails at the U.S. National Whitewater Center Sunday afternoon, MEDIC said. 

The incident occurred around 12:11 p.m. in the 5000 block of Whitewater Center Parkway. 

According to the West Meck Fire Department, a biker fell along the Carolina Thread Trail. MEDIC said the person was deep in the trails so the rescue was "challenging." 

Firefighters said it took nearly a hour and a half to rescue the biker. Officials with the West Meck Fire Department described the rescue as "very challenging."

Crews said it was roughly a two mile hike to get to the biker.

The person has life-threatening injuries, according to the West Meck Fire Department. Officials called in a EMS chopper to help with the rescue, MEDIC said. 

The person was airlifted to Carolinas Medical Center, MEDIC said. 

