Assault warrant says Cheeseburger left man with facial bruises at Rock Hill hotel

York County Sheriff’s deputies are trying to catch up with Cheeseburger, so to speak, after an alleged assault at a Rock Hill hotel left a victim with lacerations and bruises to the face.

The Rock Hill Herald reports the victim is a 50-year-old man who was sitting on a bed at his Rock Hill hotel room when someone jumped through the window at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday and began beating him. The culprit then pulled the victim through the window and continued the assault, the Herald reports.

It was while trying to get away that the victim heard someone at a nearby bowling alley greet the suspect by the nickname “Cheeseburger,” the Herald reports.

A search through records at the York County Sheriff’s Office revealed that there was, in fact, someone in the system nicknamed “Cheeseburger.” His real name is Markey Shannon, 33, of Rock Hill, says the Herald.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Shannon, the Herald reports, proving that cheeseburgers can indeed be bad for you.