One killed, one seriously injured in Bessemer City wreck

One person was killed in a serious crash near Bessemer City Sunday morning, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the fatal wreck occurred on Interstate 85 southbound near Exit 10 around 7:49 a.m.

Highway Patrol said a silver Honda Odyssey was traveling southbound when a Toyota 4runner sped up behind the Odyssey.

The 4runner swerved out of the way to avoid hitting the Odyssey, but struck the back right corner of the van, according to troopers.

Troopers said the 4runner then ran off the right side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned several times before landing on its side.

One person died after being ejected from the 4runner, Highway Patrol said.

Another occupant, who officials believe was the driver, was partially ejected, Highway Patrol said. Troopers said the second victim was taken to CaraMont Regional and then airlifted to Carolinas Medical Center-Main with life-threatening injuries.

Highway Patrol said both victims were not wearing seat belts.

No one in the Odyssey was injured, according to troopers.

Troopers said no charges will be filed.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash shut down two of the three lanes on I-85 for nearly three hours Sunday. The two lanes reopened around 11 a.m., according to the NCDOT.

No other information has been released.

