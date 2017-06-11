Fatal wreck shuts down two lanes on I-85 near Bessemer City

At least one person was killed in a serious crash near Bessemer City Sunday morning, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the fatal wreck occurred on Interstate 85 southbound near the Gaston County and Cleveland County line.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the wreck occurred around 8 a.m. on I-85 southbound near mile marker 10.

The crash shut down two of the three lanes. The two lanes are expected to reopen around 11 a.m., according to the NCDOT.

No other information has been released.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.