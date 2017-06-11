Shooting investigation underway in Rowan County - | WBTV Charlotte

Shooting investigation underway in Rowan County

(Jordan Sawyers/WBTV) (Jordan Sawyers/WBTV)
SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) -

It is unclear whether anyone was injured in a shooting in Rowan County Sunday morning. 

The shooting occurred on Weant Street in East Spencer, according to officials with Rowan County.

 Officials did not say what time the shooting occurred. 

No other information has been released. 

