Man killed in Rowan County shooting, homicide investigation underway

A man was killed in a shooting in Rowan County Sunday morning, according to police.

The shooting occurred around 9:20 a.m. on Grant Street in East Spencer, according to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened at the Grant Street Apartments.

The East Spencer Police Department and deputies with the Rowan County Sheriff's Office are looking for the shooter. Officials said they are investigating this shooting as a homicide.

No other information has been released.

