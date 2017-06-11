Fire reported at east Charlotte towing company

No injuries were reported in a fire at a east Charlotte towing company Sunday morning.

The fire occurred around 5 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Davidson Street at Hunter Inc.

It is unclear how the fire started.

Firefighters said they are investigating the cause of the fire.

Crews did not say how many vehicles were damaged in the fire.

No other information has been released.

