Man drives car into west Charlotte apartment complex pond, no injuries reported

No injuries were reported when a man drove his vehicle into a pond at a west Charlotte apartment complex Sunday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the incident occurred around 5 a.m. at a apartment complex in the 3300 block of Timberbrook Drive.

Officers said the man drove the car into the pond, got out of the vehicle and then walked away.

It is unclear whether drugs or alcohol were factors.

No other information has been released.

