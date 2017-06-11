Police: Man shoves CMPD officer at west Charlotte Cook Out, char - | WBTV Charlotte

Police: Man shoves CMPD officer at west Charlotte Cook Out, charged with assault

(Ron Lee/WBTV) (Ron Lee/WBTV)
Scott Scott
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A on duty police officer was assaulted at a west Charlotte fast food restaurant Sunday morning. 

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, they were called to the Cook Out on Freedom Drive around 5 a.m. for a possible drunk man harassing customers. 

Upon arrival, police said they approached 33-year-old Laquan Scott when he then shoved one of the officers. 

Scott was arrested and charged with resisting a public officer, assaulting a government official and second-degree trespass. 

MEDIC was called to the scene, but the officer declined assistance and said he was OK. 

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly