Police: Man shoves CMPD officer at west Charlotte Cook Out, charged with assault

A on duty police officer was assaulted at a west Charlotte fast food restaurant Sunday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, they were called to the Cook Out on Freedom Drive around 5 a.m. for a possible drunk man harassing customers.

Upon arrival, police said they approached 33-year-old Laquan Scott when he then shoved one of the officers.

Scott was arrested and charged with resisting a public officer, assaulting a government official and second-degree trespass.

MEDIC was called to the scene, but the officer declined assistance and said he was OK.

