Police: Man assaults CMPD officer at west Charlotte Cook Out

A on duty police officer was assaulted at a west Charlotte fast food restaurant Sunday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, they were called to the Cook Out on Freedom Drive around 5 a.m. for a possible drunk man harassing customers.

Upon arrival, police said they approached the man when he then shoved one of the officers.

The man was arrested and may face possible assault charges.

MEDIC was called to the scene, but the officer declined assistance and said he was OK.

