Human trafficking demonstration turns heads during Taste of Charlotte

It’s happening right under our noses in Charlotte every day and can be tough to spot. North Carolina ranks in the top 10 in the country of human trafficking hubs and a group in Charlotte wants you to know that.

Saturday evening, in the middle of Taste of Charlotte in the heart of Uptown, the lighthearted crowd received a heavy message.

More than a dozen people from local anti-trafficking organizations held signs silently to spread the word.

“There were a lot of people that looked and asked questions and obviously some were questioning what are these people doing," Steve Caldwell said.

Some statistics estimate 1,700 girls are trafficked each year in North Carolina.

“They’ve been dehumanized to a level no one can really understand. They are seen as objects and possessions,” volunteer Molly Carmen said.

Local non-profits including "On Eagles Wings Ministries" and "Compassion To Act" rescue young women every day. Many victims start out as young as 12 years old.

“I didn’t know it was going on for a long time and as I started hearing about it and hearing stories, I was like, this can’t happen in my city. This can’t happen to my neighbors,” Carmen said.

Statistics suggest a girl is bought every 15 seconds for an average of 90 bucks, often by a college educated man with a wife and kids at home.

These victims are invisible in crowd. They blur into their surroundings but these people want that to change.

“They aren’t seen as faces. They’re seen as just shadows and things to be shared and gambled with,” Carmen said.

This event coincided with a similar one being held in Atlanta at the same time hosted by Rotary International.

For more information about the organizations, visit: https://www.oneagleswingsministries.org/ or http://compassiontoact.org/