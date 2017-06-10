Molly's Kids: Lake Wylie 5-year-old has successful surgery and is now seizure-free

You guys remember Miss Sassypants, the sweet Ellie Sisk? She’s a Lake Wylie girl who we featured the night before she was having elaborate surgery to get rid of her seizures.

“She is doing AMAZING,” mom Christine wrote Saturday morning. “It has been three months since surgery and Ellie remains SEIZURE-FREE!”

The surgery was a complete success, according to Christine. Ellie graduated from preschool in May and had her dance recital – this photo – last week. Ellie is back to swimming, riding her bike and just being a normal kid.

Ellie also turned five-years-old since we last heard from her.

Happy belated birthday, Ellie.

You have much to celebrate.

#MollysKids

PS – To read more on Ellie and her complicated diagnosis and surgery, here is the original post from March >> http://tinyurl.com/EllieSiskMKs

**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.**

