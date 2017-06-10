Carowinds' ride reportedly stalled Saturday, riders forced to exit roller coaster

A ride at Carowinds stopped Saturday afternoon and riders had to reportedly walk off the roller coaster, viewers told WBTV.

Several people told WBTV that a popular roller coaster at Carowinds, the Intimidator, was stuck for nearly 30 minutes.

One person said a worker used a bar to open the lap belts and the riders on board had to walk on the side of the ride and down stairs.

Officials have not said what caused the roller coaster to shut down.

According to the park, the Intimidator is the Southeast's tallest, fastest and longest roller coaster. It travels 80 mph, up to 232 feet high, and is more than 5,300 feet long, according to the park's website.

It is unclear what time the roller coaster initially stalled.

No injuries were reported.

WBTV has reached out to officials with Carowinds for a statement, but have not heard back. As of 5:30 p.m., one person told WBTV the park was performing test runs on the roller coaster.

Doing test runs now pic.twitter.com/ZmwDCM55xf — Demmy Grande?? (@ohhmyygrandexo) June 10, 2017

