West Charlotte convenience store robbed Saturday afternoon

No arrests have been made in a west Charlotte convenience store robbery Saturday afternoon. 

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the robbery occurred around 3:40 p.m. at Sams Mart in the 3300 block of Scott Futrell Drive. 

Police have not said whether anyone was injured in the robbery. 

No other information has been released. 

