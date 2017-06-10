Video of teen receiving birthday gift from deceased father goes viral

A spike in crashes at one intersection in Indian Trail has Monroe Police and the North Carolina Department of Transportation taking action.More >>
A spike in crashes at one intersection in Indian Trail has Monroe Police and the North Carolina Department of Transportation taking action.More >>
An eastern Michigan teenager whose father recently passed away has received a surprise birthday gift from him posthumously, CBS Detroit reports.More >>
An eastern Michigan teenager whose father recently passed away has received a surprise birthday gift from him posthumously, CBS Detroit reports.More >>
Lockhart said she’s fed up with not being listened to, and said she’s made peace with what she believes will be punishment or termination from her supervisors for speaking out.More >>
Lockhart said she’s fed up with not being listened to, and said she’s made peace with what she believes will be punishment or termination from her supervisors for speaking out.More >>
Boone police say they were called to the 200 block of Crossing Way around 2:28 a.m. for a fight in the parking lot.More >>
Boone police say they were called to the 200 block of Crossing Way around 2:28 a.m. for a fight in the parking lot.More >>
A Gaston County man’s re-posting of an image on social media – of a masked man with guns strapped to his back and the words: “First gay pride parade! Can’t wait!” – set off alarms in the Charlotte LGBTQ community on Thursday.More >>
A Gaston County man’s re-posting of an image on social media – of a masked man with guns strapped to his back and the words: “First gay pride parade! Can’t wait!” – set off alarms in the Charlotte LGBTQ community on Thursday.More >>