Man hits power pole, vehicle overturns in uptown Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

Man hits power pole, vehicle overturns in uptown Charlotte

(Fred Craft/WBTV) (Fred Craft/WBTV)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Police have not said whether a man was injured when his vehicle overturned in uptown Charlotte. 

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, a man struck a power pole around 3 a.m. on West Morehead Street and McNinch Street. 

It is unclear whether speed or alcohol were factors. 

No other information has been released. 

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly