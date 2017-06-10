Two seriously injured in shooting at west Charlotte convenience store parking lot, drive-by

Two people were seriously injured in a shooting that began in a parking lot of a convenience store in west Charlotte Friday night.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the shooting occurred around 9:28 p.m. in the parking lot of a Exxon Station in the 3200 block of Queen City Drive.

Police said several people met outside the Exxon Station to conduct a drug sale. Officers said an altercation took place between three people who were inside a Honda Accord and then shots were fired.

The driver of the Honda Accord then drove away from the store while being chased by a second vehicle, CMPD said. Police said shots were fired between the two vehicles while the shooters were driving.

Officers said the driver of the Honda Accord ultimately stopped at the Kangaroo Express on Wilkinson Boulevard. Two of the three people inside the vehicle were shot, according to police.

Both of the victims were taken to Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia with life-threatening gunshot wounds, officers said. Police said one of the victims was then airlifted to Carolinas Medical Center-Main.

The driver of the Honda Accord was not injured in the shooting, police said. CMPD said the driver was taken to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department where he is being interviewed.

Police have not said whether the people in the second vehicle have been arrested.

Officers said they received a 911 call from a person who said one of the vehicles involved had wrecked on I-85 Service Road. The vehicle that had reportedly wrecked was not located, police said.

