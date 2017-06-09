Two shot, seriously injured in Charlotte Friday night

Two people police say were shot in Charlotte were rushed to a hospital after they were found at a gas station in Gaston County Friday night.

The shooting happened before 10 p.m., but officials did not know about it until the victims showed up near the Circle K on the 6400 block of Wilkinson Boulevard, in Belmont just outside of Mecklenburg County. Officers have not said how they got there.

Police said the victims had very serious injuries but did not give further details.

No names have been released.

Investigators have not said what may have led to the shooting or if anyone was taken into custody.

