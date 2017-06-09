Police: 12-year-old Salisbury boy reported missing Friday found hours later

A 12-year-boy from Salisbury who was reported missing Friday has been found, according to city officials.

On Friday, officials said Isaiah Xavier Boulder was last seen at 7:30 a.m. at Knox Middle School, which is on the 1600 block of W. Park Road. Police said Boulder was in need of his medication.

The City of Salisbury tweeted around 1 a.m. Saturday morning saying Boulder was found.

Isaiah Boulder has been located.Thank you for sharing the alert and for your prayers. — City of Salisbury (@CitySalisburyNC) June 10, 2017

Boulder is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5'9" tall and weighs about 150 lbs.

