Missing Salisbury boy last seen at school, in need of medication

Police in Salisbury are asking for the public's help finding a missing 12-year-old they say needs medication.

Isaiah Xavier Boulder was last seen at 7:30 a.m. at Knox Middle School, which is on the 1600 block of W. Park Road.

Boulder is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5'9" tall and weighs about 150 lbs.

Anyone who sees Boulder or has information on his location should call 911 or the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.