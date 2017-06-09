Concord woman loses arm in shark attack, credits God for saving her life

The shooting happened before 10 p.m., but officials did not know about it until the victims showed up near the Circle K on the 6400 block of Wilkinson Boulevard, in Belmont just outside of Mecklenburg County.More >>
Isaiah Xavier Boulder was last seen at 7:30 a.m. at Knox Middle School, which is on the 1600 block of W. Park Road.More >>
The Concord mother of three was snorkeling in the Bahamas last week when a shark latched onto her arm and didn't let go.More >>
Court officials said 49-year-old Peter Gjuraj owns and operates the restaurant, Blue Parrot, in Lake Norman.More >>
Courage, grace and poise came into public and global view during 1957, when Counts-Scoggins was the first of her race who attempted to integrate the then all-white Harding High School.More >>
