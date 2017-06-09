Third annual "Kicking It With Cam!" celebrity kickball tournament held

The Cam Newton Foundation continued its mission to give back on Friday when the foundation hosted their third annual celebrity kickball tournament at American Legion Memorial Stadium.

This year’s “Kicking It With Cam!” tournament brought out quite an impressive list of competitors, including Panthers’ linebacker Luke Kuechly, Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ quarterback Jameis Winston, Washington Redskins’ corner Josh Norman and retired NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens.

In the tournament, the professional athletes were spread out among 18 teams which featured other celebrities and business leaders from across the Charlotte area.

Newton enjoys the competitive aspect of the event, but also said he loves seeing his friends impact the community.

“It’s about guys using their influence in a positive way,” Newton said. “Coming out here to give back to the community, that’s the best thing that you can pretty much give and that’s what they’re doing right now.”

Fans at the event enjoyed music, food trucks, cornhole and also got the opportunity to get autographs from their favorite athletes.

The event was apart of Newton’s charity weekend, which continues Saturday with his K1ds Rock! Gala.

