Charlotte integration pioneer reflects on changes at CMS

Court officials said 49-year-old Peter Gjuraj owns and operates the restaurant, Blue Parrot, in Lake Norman.More >>
Court officials said 49-year-old Peter Gjuraj owns and operates the restaurant, Blue Parrot, in Lake Norman.More >>
Courage, grace and poise came into public and global view during 1957, when Counts-Scoggins was the first of her race who attempted to integrate the then all-white Harding High School.More >>
Courage, grace and poise came into public and global view during 1957, when Counts-Scoggins was the first of her race who attempted to integrate the then all-white Harding High School.More >>
Sources say there was a dip in scores in all grades except for the 7th grade.More >>
Sources say there was a dip in scores in all grades except for the 7th grade.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they were called to Carolinas Medical Center around 7 p.m. Wednesday regarding a two-year-old boy in critical condition who was unable to breathe on his own.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they were called to Carolinas Medical Center around 7 p.m. Wednesday regarding a two-year-old boy in critical condition who was unable to breathe on his own.More >>
Jeffrey Creech, 29, of Fort Bragg faces charges of illegal possession of a peeping Tom photographic image and on count of misdemeanor obstruction of justice, police said.More >>
Jeffrey Creech, 29, of Fort Bragg faces charges of illegal possession of a peeping Tom photographic image and on count of misdemeanor obstruction of justice, police said.More >>