Student rescued after getting stuck in drain pipe outside Charlotte school

A student at a Charlotte middle school had to be rescued after getting stuck in a drain pipe Friday afternoon, according to officials.

The incident happened on the athletic field during field day at Ridge Road Middle School, which is on Highland Creek Parkway in north Charlotte.

The assistant principal sent a letter about the incident to families.

Good Afternoon, Ridge Road Middle families, This is assistant principal Wright with an important message. This afternoon, a student got stuck in a drain pipe on the athletic field during field day. Fire and Medic responded immediately to help the student to safety. The student was alert with no apparent serious injuries and transported as a precautionary measure.

The student's name has not been released.

There is no word how the student got stuck in the drain or if any actions have been taken to prevent future incidents.

