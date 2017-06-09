She lost a necklace she’s loved for 25 years. Then it found its way back to her.

Cheryl Elgin takes a photo of the found necklace to send to Jean Bliss to see if it matches the one she lost. (Source: Cheryl Elgin via The Charlotte Observer)

CHARLOTTE, NC (Jamie Gwaltney/The Charlotte Observer) - Jean Bliss, 72, wore the same necklace for more than two decades. It was made of three diamonds from a stickpin given to her from her favorite aunt and one from a pendant given to her by her late husband on her 40th birthday.

And then she lost it.

When Bliss, her friend and her grandson had time to kill before a Knight’s baseball game, they went to Romare Bearden Park nearby and somehow it fell from her neck and was gone.

The next morning, she went back to the baseball stadium and the park to look for it, knowing it was a long shot but with hope in her heart. She even asked someone sweeping the parking lot if he had seen it. No one knew where her necklace was.

“I just didn’t know what to do,” Bliss said.

Cheryl Elgin, 50, had been at the same park when she saw something shiny on the ground – a necklace. The Charlotte woman took it to a jeweler to find out if it was genuine. When she was told it was probably custom made, she knew she had to return it.

“It was a beautiful necklace and I knew somebody had to be devastated they lost it,” Elgin said.

Bliss left a description of the lost necklace with the Knights office in case it showed up. When Elgin called the office to report the found jewelry, she wasn’t sure the descriptions matched. She decided to reach out to Bliss anyways.

After exchanging photos and insurance descriptions, they realized they had a match.

“I was elated and it just consists with my thought that there are a lot of good people in the world,” Bliss said.

Elgin said she didn’t want recognition. She was just happy to return the jewelry and hear the story behind it.