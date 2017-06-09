Two rabies cases confirmed in Catawba County

Two new cases of rabies have been confirmed in Newton, which bring the total to three confirmed cases of rabies in Catawba County so far in 2017.

According to county officials, Catawba County Animal Services received a call Wednesday from a man who said he was bit by a fox outside his home in Sherrills Ford.

The fox was captured and sent to the North Carolina Public Health Laboratory in Raleigh where the fox was tested positive for rabies, a county spokesperson said Friday.

County officials said the second case involved an altercation between a dog and a raccoon near the town of Catawba on May 22. The dog involved in the altercation was current on the rabies vaccination, the spokesperson said.

The raccoon was also sent to the laboratory in Raleigh and tested positive for rabies, according to Catawba County officials.

A county spokesperson released this statement Friday:

Animal Services reminds pet owners that rabies is still present in the local wild animal population and is a threat to pets and humans, year-round. The best way to protect your pets from rabies is to have them properly vaccinated for rabies.

