Three women wanted in York County Dollar General robbery

Deputies are asking for the public's help in identifying three women who are accused of stealing from a York County Dollar General in May.

According to the York County Sheriff's Office, the women stole $200 worth of clothes and beauty items from the Dollar General on Shiloh Road on May 31.

If you can identify the women in the surveillance photos, you're asked to call the York County Sheriff's Office at 803-626-3059.

No other information has been released.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.